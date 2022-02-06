Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Maryland officer pushes student out of way of speeding car

Dramatic video shows an officer saving a student after a speeding car goes through a crosswalk. (SOURCE: CECIL COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, BUS PATROL)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH EAST, Md. (Gray News) – An officer in Maryland is being praised for putting her life on the line to save a student from being run-over by a car in a newly-released video.

The dramatic scene took place in North East, Maryland, on Friday, when Police Cpl. Annette Goodyear was directing traffic at a school crosswalk.

In the video, Goodyear stands in the middle of the street, waiting for a middle school student to cross. A car is seen speeding towards the two, and Goodyear quickly pushes the student out of harm’s way before being clipped by the car.

Goodyear was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was released later in the day.

The driver was fined for failing to yield at a crosswalk, negligent driving and driving with an expired registration.

The city is now working on commendations for Goodyear’s quick-thinking and brave actions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Polly Watson Volunteer Fire Department is located on NC 581 in Wayne County, according to the...
Polly Watson Fire Chief dies while on duty
(Left to right): Raquan Turnage, Anita Turnage of Grimesland.
Mother, son arrested after authorities seize drugs, guns and cash
Two dead in crash involving motorcycle in Onslow County
Greenville Conley graduate Johnson suspended indefinitely by ECU football team
Greenville neighborhood reports receiving mail on time after WITN report

Latest News

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan gives an update about the ongoing talks...
Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come ‘any day’
Authorities search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
As thousands of Russian troops are situated near the border of Ukraine, the U.S. is keeping an...
U.S., allies keep close watch on Russia
U.S. Army officers after arrival at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on...
U.S. airborne infantry troops in Poland amid Ukraine tension