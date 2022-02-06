Croatan National Forest planning to conduct a prescribed burn in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct a 758-acre prescribed burn Sunday near the community of Croatan on Little Road and Catfish Lake Road.

The goal of the burn is to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor to prevent catastrophic wildfires.

The burn will also improve habitat for fire adapted species such as the endangered Red Cockaded Woodpecker and will help restore the longleaf pine ecosystem.

A helicopter will be used to implement the burn. Firefighters will be working the area and residents are asked to avoid Catfish Lake Road.

