Advertisement

Croatan National Forest planning to conduct a prescribed burn in Craven County

(WTOC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct a 758-acre prescribed burn Sunday near the community of Croatan on Little Road and Catfish Lake Road.

The goal of the burn is to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor to prevent catastrophic wildfires.

The burn will also improve habitat for fire adapted species such as the endangered Red Cockaded Woodpecker and will help restore the longleaf pine ecosystem.

A helicopter will be used to implement the burn. Firefighters will be working the area and residents are asked to avoid Catfish Lake Road.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Conley graduate Johnson suspended indefinitely by ECU football team
(Left to right): Raquan Turnage, Anita Turnage of Grimesland.
Mother, son arrested after authorities seize drugs, guns and cash
Greenville neighborhood reports receiving mail on time after WITN report
Washington baby in need of heart transplant dies
Candle light vigil for late Washington baby set for Saturday
This redistricting map was passed by state lawmakers on November 1st.
New NC voting maps struck down

Latest News

Amber Alert issued for Lilliana Lemmond
Amber Alert: missing one-year-old
NCEL 02-05
NCEL 02-05
Mother, son arrested after authorities seize drugs, guns and cash
Two dead in crash involving motorcycle in Onslow County