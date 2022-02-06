Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Cold start keeps afternoon highs below average

Light rain arrives on Monday after a mostly sunny weekend
First Alert Forecast For February 5, 2022
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The cold air didn’t make a clean sweep across the area yesterday, allowing temperatures to return to the upper 50s and low 60s south of HWY 264. Today, we’ll see the cold air continue its slow path over the region. Sunny skies will hold as a high pressure system slides towards us. Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 40s with a 5 to 10 mph breeze out of the northeast.

Cloud cover will thicken late Sunday night ahead of rain showers Monday. A coastal low will get caught along as passing front around lunchtime Monday. This will lead to spotty rain during the morning commute, moderate showers during the middle of the day, and decreasing drops by sunset. The rain will be accompanied by highs in the low to mid 50s.

We’ll hang on to the heat after Monday’s front, holding in the 50s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before dipping into the low 60s by Friday. Leftover cloud cover early Tuesday will melt away in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny from Wednesday through the start of the weekend.

Sunday

Staying chilly under partly cloudy skies. High of 47. Wind: NE 7.

Monday

Cloudy with light to moderate showers. High of 53. Wind: W 11. Rain chance: 60%.

Tuesday

Cloudy start, partly sunny finish. High of 52. Wind: WNW 10.

