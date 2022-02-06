Calls for justice in Grimesland fatal shooting investigation continue

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Dozens of family members and friends of Brandon Hardy, who authorities said was shot and killed at a home on Alvin Road in Grimesland on New Year’s Day by Robert Green, continued calls for justice after the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office gave their findings to the District Attorney last Thursday.

A march was held in Grimesland on Saturday.

“Until anybody walks in my shoes, they can’t tell me anything,” said Belinda Anderson, Hardy’s mother.

The two-page summary of the investigation by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says Belinda Matthews, who both men were seeing, had invited Hardy over. The summary details Hardy’s shooting death but protesters say there’s more to the story.

The family announced on Jan. 27 they reached out to the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and has heard from them. They have requested additional information before they move forward.

“This family wants justice. That’s all the family is asking for,” said the spokesman for the family.

Hardy’s nieces, nephews, and his child, all held signs calling for justice.

“Seven from me, three from my sister, one was his. So, it’s a lot of them,” said Brittany Hardy, Brandon Hardy’s sister.

As the family waits for answers after reaching out to federal officials, Hardy’s mother, Belinda Anderson, said she’s been crying since the day he died.

“I’ve cried from January first up to today,” said Anderson. “Today is the first day I haven’t cried. I’m going all the way for mine. That was my only son, I have to do it.”

The family said they plan to protest again at the Pitt County Courthouse on February 25.

