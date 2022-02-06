Advertisement

Authorities search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for a car they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Craven County on Sunday.

The Highway Patrol said a person was crossing the westbound lanes of US70 when they were hit by a car that left the scene and continued westbound on US70 from the James City area.

The car is described as a dark gray Ford Fusion, model year 2010 to 2013, with damage to the driver’s side mirror, driver’s side fog light, windshield & front-end damage.

Anyone who may have information about this vehicle and/or the operator of the vehicle is urged to contact the State Highway Patrol office in New Bern at 252-514-4714.

