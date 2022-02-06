Advertisement

Amber Alert: missing one-year-old

Amber Alert issued for Lilliana Lemmond
Amber Alert issued for Lilliana Lemmond(Mint Hill police department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Mint Hill, N.C. (WITN) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Lilliana Lemmond a one-year-old last seen in Mint Hill.

Police describe Lemmond is a a white child, about two feet tall, weighing 25 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing white pajamas with blue and pink animal print.

Allegedly the abductor is Jeremy Lemmond, a 39-year-old white man, about six feet tall, weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Jeremy Lemmond was last seen at 5332 Quail Ridge Dr. Mint Hill, NC 28227. According to officials, he was driving a Black 2011 Subaru Legacy with NC license tag number JBV6840.

If you have any information about the abduction, you are asked to call the Mint Hill police department immediately at (704) 889-2231, 911 or highway patrol.

