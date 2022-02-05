Winterfest kicks off in warm weather, rain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Under twinkling lights at Winterfest in Greenville on Friday, the first kids to hit the ice-skating rink skated on something different.

“It isn’t like regular ice,” Phillip Crumb, 10, said. “It’s kind of, it’s like slippery.”

The first major event at Wildwood Park kicked off in warm weather, with wind and light rain falling outside the main shelter.

“I would rather it be windy than snowy,” special events supervisor Megan Howard said. “Cause snow keeps people away, and we definitely want people to come out to this event.”

Winterfest was canceled in January due to a winter storm when Greenville received three inches of snow.

Two weeks later, on the first day of Winterfest, the event opened featuring a 32x56 ice-skating rink.

“Due to eastern North Carolina, our fluctuating temperatures, we did not do the real ice,” Howard said. “It’s a synthetic, slick, material where you will wear real, sharpened ice skates on, and glide on it.”

Gliding on the synthetic ice rink may take practice.

“You can’t do regular stuff like you’re doing with, like when you regular ice skate, like on ice,” Crumb said. “But it’s fine.”

For 5-year-old Major Crumb, it felt like “roller skating.”

But the ice skating rink is one of many features at Winterfest Howard said she’s excited for. Howard said people can come to Winterfest to enjoy food, music, and drinks and also register on-site to skate on the ice rink for an hour.

Part of the proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the Special Olympics team, who Howard said won a spot in basketball to compete in the USA Games in Orlando, Florida.

Winterfest continues through Sunday, Feb. 6, and WITN will continue its coverage of the event.

