Teed off at Cancer Golf Tournament to benefit Riley’s Army

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Support the mission of Riley’s Army with the annual “Teed Off at Cancer Golf Tournament”. Delcor Inc., an HVAC company, has hosted the fundraiser since 2012.

The fundraiser began in support of the American Cancer Society. Organizers then began donating proceeds from the tournament to Riley’s Army to help families right here in our own communities.

Riley’s Army supports children with cancer and their families during the difficult path of cancer treatment and raises awareness for pediatric cancer awareness. All of the proceeds from this year’s tournament will once again be donated to the organization.

Volunteers say they chose this non-profit because everyone has been impacted by cancer in some way during their lives.

To kick off the charity event you can expect an evening of fun the night before at the Teed Off at Cancer Dinner with several special guests, live music, and a silent auction.

