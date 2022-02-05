ONWASA to conduct leak repair from midnight into Sunday morning

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -ONWASA operations says they are conducting a major leak repair in Swansboro from midnight into Sunday morning.

The water company says a boil-water advisory will be issued once the repair is complete.

The repair is set to take place from 12:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

If you have questions, ONWASA can be reached at (910) 455-0722.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.