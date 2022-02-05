ONWASA to conduct leak repair from midnight into Sunday morning
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -ONWASA operations says they are conducting a major leak repair in Swansboro from midnight into Sunday morning.
The water company says a boil-water advisory will be issued once the repair is complete.
The repair is set to take place from 12:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
If you have questions, ONWASA can be reached at (910) 455-0722.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.