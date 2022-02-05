Advertisement

NCEL 02-04-2022

NCEL 02-04-2022
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Conley graduate Johnson suspended indefinitely by ECU football team
Correctional Officer Helen Smith suffered a medical emergency after she responded to “an...
Officer dies after medical emergency at Pasquotank Correctional Institution
Pitt County D.S.S is housed within the Pitt County Government building.
Pitt Co. D.S.S. interim director retracts “on its way out” statement about pandemic
Anthony Dawson
La Grange man gets 45 years in federal pen for violent carjacking of 83-year-old man
Freedom Morris
Wendy’s employee wanted for shooting that wounded customer caught in Connecticut

Latest News

NCEL 02-04-22
NCEL 02-04-22
Greenville neighborhood reports receiving mail on time after WITN report
Greenville neighborhood reports receiving mail on time after WITN report
Mega Millions 02-04-22
Greenville neighborhood reports receiving mail on time after WITN report