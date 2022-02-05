NC State falls in familiar fashion to Notre Dame

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Just about every NC State game this season has the same plot elements.

There’s the part where the Wolfpack struggles. There’s the part where it gets hot. There’s the part where an NC State player gets hurt. There’s the part where Terquavion Smith does something amazing. There’s the part where NC State loses.

Saturday’s 69-57 home loss to Notre Dame was no exception.

NC State (10-14) started the game at a glacial pace and fell behind by 17. Rallied near the end of the first half and start of the second half to take a 40-37 lead.

Jericole Hellems busted up his left index finger in the interim and Smith punched in a highlight-reel dunk.

Just like that, though, a 40-37 lead turned into 56-44 deficit, and Notre Dame (16-7) was on its way to a 9-3 ACC record while the Wolfpack dropped to 3-10.

Such is how the season has gone. An homage to the consistency of inconsistency, if you really think about it.

This NC State has some really good moments. Smith, the precocious guard from Greenville, again topped the list with 19 points.

While key cogs Cam Hayes and Casey Morsell (11 points each) never really materialized this season and Dereon Seabron (14 points) has found his level since a high-tide start, Smith has been a lone beacon.

He dropped in 3s and tried his best to carry the Wolfpack to another ACC win. But like other valiant efforts where Smith heats up, there isn’t enough help.

Big man Ebenezer Dowuona, after missing Wednesday’s loss to Syracuse, tried to play with a bum right knee but he was noticeably a step slow.

Hellems suffered a nasty cut on his left hand early in the second half and missed 12 minutes. He tried to come back and help but it was one of those “off again” games for Hellems (0 for 6, 0 points).

The slow start was ugly. NC State missed its first eight shots and needed nearly 8 minutes to get a crooked number on the scoreboard. Notre Dame led 11-0 before NC State scored and had a 23-6 margin before Smith ignited a comeback.

Smith’s second straight 3-pointer at 3:32 of the first half cut Notre Dame’s lead to 27-20. A dunk by Smith at 2:30 made it 27-23.

Notre Dame got 3s from Trey Wertz and Prentiss Hubb before the end of the half to make it 33-28.

Wertz, who is from Charlotte, made a key 3 during Notre Dame’s 19-4 run in the second half to take over the game. Wertz finished with 12 points off of the bench.

Forward Paul Atkinson led the Irish with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

