Mother, son arrested after authorities seize drugs, guns and cash

(Left to right): Raquan Turnage, Anita Turnage of Grimesland.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - A Grimesland mother and son were arrested on Friday after authorities seized drugs, guns and cash.

Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, Major Crimes Unit, and K-9 Unit, with assistance from officers with North Carolina Probation and Parole seized drugs, guns and cash.(WITN)

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests were the result of investigations that concluded with the execution of search warrants at 4742 Maria Ct. and at 4614 Dixon Rd. in Grimesland.

Detectives seized three guns, approximately $7,000 in cash and illegal narcotics, according to PCSO.

Raquan Anthony Turnage, 26, and his mother, Anita Devette Turnage, 50, face several charges including felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Raquan Turnage was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and was released after posting a $150,000 secured bond.

Anita Turnage was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and remains under a $125,000 secured bond.

