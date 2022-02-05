Greenville Winterfest continues Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Winterfest festivities continue at Wildwood Park in Greenville Saturday.

According to the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department, Winterfest offers an ice skating rink, fire pits, hot cocas stations, a beer and wine garden and more.

A 5K trail and polar plunge is set for Saturday too, which will be adaptive for people with disabilities. Event organizers say part of the proceeds from the event will go towards the Special Olympics teams.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

