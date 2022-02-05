Advertisement

Greenville Winterfest continues Saturday

Winterfest includes a synthetic ice skating rink at Wildwood Park.
Winterfest includes a synthetic ice skating rink at Wildwood Park.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Winterfest festivities continue at Wildwood Park in Greenville Saturday.

According to the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department, Winterfest offers an ice skating rink, fire pits, hot cocas stations, a beer and wine garden and more.

A 5K trail and polar plunge is set for Saturday too, which will be adaptive for people with disabilities. Event organizers say part of the proceeds from the event will go towards the Special Olympics teams.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

