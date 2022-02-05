Greenville neighborhood reports receiving mail on time after WITN report

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville neighborhood said they’re now receiving mail on time following WITN reporter Justin Lundy’s story on Wednesday of last week.

Greenville resident Ann Bristow said she wouldn’t receive mail for days in January. She was waiting for her W2 and a letter from the VA for her husband.

The frustration was shared by other residents in the neighborhood that Lundy talked to.

“It was great because it was very frustrating, and actually, you know, we were getting angry, as a neighborhood because we were being ignored,” Bristow said. “And there was no discussion from the post office with us on why we weren’t getting any mail.”

WITN reached out to USPS for comment in January, and they sent the following statement, in part:

“There are some postal employees out due by unforeseen circumstances. Most customers are experiencing regular mail delivery, and impacted customers should see delivery return to normal soon.”

Bristow said in one case, someone received mail dated two months ago. Although they’re receiving their mail regularly, that’s not the case for other neighborhoods in Greenville.

“I understand how frustrated they are because we were in that same situation,” Bristow said. “They’re still not getting their mail. It’s very spotty like ours was. It’s frustrating that you have to go through what we went through. I just am glad that Justin took the initiative and came out. Because if he hadn’t, who knows, what would have happened? We could still be waiting for our mail.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.