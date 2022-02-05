Advertisement

Family, friends of shooting victim demonstrating on Saturday

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Demonstrators are set to march for justice of shooting victim Brandon Hardy on Saturday.

Hardy was killed News Year’s Day at a home on Alvin Road outside of Grimesland.

Family and friends will march starting at the corner of Alvin road and Avon where the shooting took place at 1 p.m.

Demonstrators are seeking to find the suspect responsible in Hardy’s death.

An $1,000 reward will be given for anyone who has information leading up to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Conley graduate Johnson suspended indefinitely by ECU football team
Correctional Officer Helen Smith suffered a medical emergency after she responded to “an...
Officer dies after medical emergency at Pasquotank Correctional Institution
Pitt County D.S.S is housed within the Pitt County Government building.
Pitt Co. D.S.S. interim director retracts “on its way out” statement about pandemic
Anthony Dawson
La Grange man gets 45 years in federal pen for violent carjacking of 83-year-old man
Freedom Morris
Wendy’s employee wanted for shooting that wounded customer caught in Connecticut

Latest News

charity golf tournament benefits Riley's Army
Teed off at Cancer Golf Tournament to benefit Riley’s Army
Washington baby in need of heart transplant dies
Candle light vigil for late Washington baby set for Saturday
NCEL 02-04-22
NCEL 02-04-22
Greenville neighborhood reports receiving mail on time after WITN report
Greenville neighborhood reports receiving mail on time after WITN report