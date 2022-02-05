Family, friends of shooting victim demonstrating on Saturday

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Demonstrators are set to march for justice of shooting victim Brandon Hardy on Saturday.

Hardy was killed News Year’s Day at a home on Alvin Road outside of Grimesland.

Family and friends will march starting at the corner of Alvin road and Avon where the shooting took place at 1 p.m.

Demonstrators are seeking to find the suspect responsible in Hardy’s death.

An $1,000 reward will be given for anyone who has information leading up to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.