Family, friends of shooting victim demonstrating on Saturday
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Demonstrators are set to march for justice of shooting victim Brandon Hardy on Saturday.
Hardy was killed News Year’s Day at a home on Alvin Road outside of Grimesland.
Family and friends will march starting at the corner of Alvin road and Avon where the shooting took place at 1 p.m.
Demonstrators are seeking to find the suspect responsible in Hardy’s death.
An $1,000 reward will be given for anyone who has information leading up to an arrest.
