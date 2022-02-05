Executive convicted in bid-rigging of NC transportation jobs

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) - A former engineering company executive has been convicted of fraud and conspiracy related to bid-rigging for hundreds of North Carolina Department of Transportation projects.

A U.S. Justice Department news release and court documents say a jury this week found Brent Brewbaker guilty of six counts. He faces sentencing in April.

Prosecutors say a jury on Tuesday determined Brewbaker participated in conspiracies to rig bids and submit false non-collusion certifications involving 300 state-funded aluminum structure projects between 2009 and 2018.

The government says his former company - Contech Engineered Solutions - already pleaded guilty to charges and agreed to pay millions in fines and restitutions.

