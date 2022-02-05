Advertisement

ENC mom wins national contest

An Eastern Carolina mother gained national recognition in an essay contest.
An Eastern Carolina mother gained national recognition in an essay contest.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One working mother from Winterville, who is also a student, is getting national recognition for an essay she wrote in the Working Parent Scholarship Contest.

Jennifer Cranford first got her undergraduate degree from ECU in 2013 but after life took over and the pandemic brought about a new addition to her family, she decided it was time to get back in the classroom.

In her winning essay, she writes about what makes her successful: her family, motivation, and perspective.

Cranford says, “It is a challenge at times to prioritize what needs to get done first and what’s not done at the end of the day and to make sure I do it all, but I have a very supportive work family and home family as well. So, that’s really helpful.”

Cranford is completing her master’s in adult education and works in the student affairs office for the Brody School of Medicine.

She says she’ll use her $1,000 prize to help pay for her summer class tuition.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Conley graduate Johnson suspended indefinitely by ECU football team
Correctional Officer Helen Smith suffered a medical emergency after she responded to “an...
Officer dies after medical emergency at Pasquotank Correctional Institution
Reel Lucky and Bite Me sit grounded on the beach near Oregon Inlet
UPDATE: Two vessels join yacht in being grounded on Outer Banks
Pitt County D.S.S is housed within the Pitt County Government building.
Pitt Co. D.S.S. interim director retracts “on its way out” statement about pandemic
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Islamic State leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

Latest News

Where do we stand with COVID-19? Pitt Co experts answer
Where do we stand with COVID-19? Pitt Co experts answer
Pitt Co. D.S.S. interim director retracts “on its way out” statement about pandemic
Pitt Co. D.S.S. interim director retracts “on its way out” statement about pandemic
Wendy’s employee wanted for shooting that wounded customer caught in Connecticut
Wendy’s employee wanted for shooting that wounded customer caught in Connecticut
Jacksonville man gets 12 years for two Eastern Carolina bank robberies
Jacksonville man gets 12 years for two Eastern Carolina bank robberies