ENC mom wins national contest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One working mother from Winterville, who is also a student, is getting national recognition for an essay she wrote in the Working Parent Scholarship Contest.

Jennifer Cranford first got her undergraduate degree from ECU in 2013 but after life took over and the pandemic brought about a new addition to her family, she decided it was time to get back in the classroom.

In her winning essay, she writes about what makes her successful: her family, motivation, and perspective.

Cranford says, “It is a challenge at times to prioritize what needs to get done first and what’s not done at the end of the day and to make sure I do it all, but I have a very supportive work family and home family as well. So, that’s really helpful.”

Cranford is completing her master’s in adult education and works in the student affairs office for the Brody School of Medicine.

She says she’ll use her $1,000 prize to help pay for her summer class tuition.

