Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds keep temperatures chilly

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winter returns for the weekend with temperatures staying about 30° colder than what we saw Friday. A strong breeze out of the north-northeast will take the mid 70s of yesterday and turn them down to the mid 40s. Wind speeds will range between 10 to 15 mph sustained for most with gusts up to 20 to 30 mph. Overnight lows will be sent down into the mid teens as winds relax and skies stay clear.

We’ll see a slightly warmer Sunday, but only by a few degrees. Skies will stay sunny to close the weekend. Rain will return to the East Monday as another cold front arrives. Most of the rain will fall Monday evening through Monday night. A steady warming trend will follow, taking us to near 60° to end the week.

Saturday

Early clouds to sunny skies. Chilly and breezy with a high of only 46. Wind: NE 15 G 25.

Sunday

Staying chilly under partly cloudy skies. High of 45. Wind: NE 7.

