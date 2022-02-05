Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds keep temperatures chilly

Mid 70s yesterday will tumble to the mid 40s on today
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist(WITN)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winter returns for the weekend with temperatures staying about 30° colder than what we saw Friday. A strong breeze out of the north-northeast will take the mid 70s of yesterday and turn them down to the mid 40s. Wind speeds will range between 10 to 15 mph sustained for most with gusts up to 20 to 30 mph. Overnight lows will be sent down into the mid teens as winds relax and skies stay clear.

We’ll see a slightly warmer Sunday, but only by a few degrees. Skies will stay sunny to close the weekend. Rain will return to the East Monday as another cold front arrives. Most of the rain will fall Monday evening through Monday night. A steady warming trend will follow, taking us to near 60° to end the week.

Saturday

Early clouds to sunny skies. Chilly and breezy with a high of only 46. Wind: NE 15 G 25.

Sunday

Staying chilly under partly cloudy skies. High of 45. Wind: NE 7.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Conley graduate Johnson suspended indefinitely by ECU football team
Correctional Officer Helen Smith suffered a medical emergency after she responded to “an...
Officer dies after medical emergency at Pasquotank Correctional Institution
Pitt County D.S.S is housed within the Pitt County Government building.
Pitt Co. D.S.S. interim director retracts “on its way out” statement about pandemic
Anthony Dawson
La Grange man gets 45 years in federal pen for violent carjacking of 83-year-old man
Freedom Morris
Wendy’s employee wanted for shooting that wounded customer caught in Connecticut

Latest News

NCEL 02-04-22
NCEL 02-04-22
Greenville neighborhood reports receiving mail on time after WITN report
Greenville neighborhood reports receiving mail on time after WITN report
Mega Millions 02-04-22
Greenville neighborhood reports receiving mail on time after WITN report