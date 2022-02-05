Candle light vigil for late Washington baby set for Saturday

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -A candle light vigil will be held Saturday for Ma’Lanie Rae’Lynn Blount, the 14- month-old who passed away Sunday in need of a heart transplant.

Blount was born with several heart defects and has been in and out of Duke University hospital since last May.

The family is hosting the vigil Saturday night on the Washington waterfront gazebo at 6:00 p.m.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Joseph Paul Funeral Home in Washington.

The family wants to thank everyone who supported Ma’Lanies Mission

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.