Advertisement

Candle light vigil for late Washington baby set for Saturday

Washington baby in need of heart transplant dies
Washington baby in need of heart transplant dies
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -A candle light vigil will be held Saturday for Ma’Lanie Rae’Lynn Blount, the 14- month-old who passed away Sunday in need of a heart transplant.

Blount was born with several heart defects and has been in and out of Duke University hospital since last May.

The family is hosting the vigil Saturday night on the Washington waterfront gazebo at 6:00 p.m.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Joseph Paul Funeral Home in Washington.

The family wants to thank everyone who supported Ma’Lanies Mission

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Conley graduate Johnson suspended indefinitely by ECU football team
Correctional Officer Helen Smith suffered a medical emergency after she responded to “an...
Officer dies after medical emergency at Pasquotank Correctional Institution
Pitt County D.S.S is housed within the Pitt County Government building.
Pitt Co. D.S.S. interim director retracts “on its way out” statement about pandemic
Anthony Dawson
La Grange man gets 45 years in federal pen for violent carjacking of 83-year-old man
Freedom Morris
Wendy’s employee wanted for shooting that wounded customer caught in Connecticut

Latest News

charity golf tournament benefits Riley's Army
Teed off at Cancer Golf Tournament to benefit Riley’s Army
Family, friends of shooting victim demonstrating on Saturday
NCEL 02-04-22
NCEL 02-04-22
Greenville neighborhood reports receiving mail on time after WITN report
Greenville neighborhood reports receiving mail on time after WITN report