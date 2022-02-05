Back-to-back rabid raccoon attacks in Kinston, residents and health leaders react

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -For the second time in just over a week, a rabid raccoon has been reported in Kinston.

The second attack was witnessed by Alfonza Jenkins who knew something was wrong when a raccoon was standing in the middle of the street near Emma Web Park.

“Most raccoons in their normal nature, they move around when they see humans. This one? Not at all,” Jenkins said.

This raccoon had rabies and became so aggressive it attacked someone walking their dog. It sparked worry about a kids dance event happening in a nearby building.

“It slapped the Pitbull the girl was walking. Maybe ten minutes later Kinston Police showed up and there were some kids inside having a dance and the police had to put the raccoon down.”

Late last month a similar situation happened a few blocks away when a person and their dog were attacked by a different rabid raccoon off Heritage street

Lenoir County Health Director Pamela Brown who’s also the supervisor of the county animal control, says they haven’t reported anything like this since 2019.

“We know that it’s in the community. We don’t know how widespread it is. We don’t know if we’ve identified all the animals that have been impacted or if there are others out there. So, we want people to assume there are other rabid animals out there and to take precaution,” Brown said.

And what precautions should you take?

“Keep your pets away from them. Make sure that your pets are up to date with their vaccinations. If someone does interact with an animal, please let us know,” Brown said.

Brown tells WITN if you are attacked by a rabid animal, you’ll have to get a series of shots. The treatment could cost more than $1,000.

The victim of the first rabid raccoon attack started shot treatments last week.

