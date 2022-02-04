Wendy’s employee wanted for shooting that wounded customer caught in Connecticut

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An employee at a Greenville fast food restaurant wanted for shooting a customer has been nabbed in Connecticut.

Freedom Morris was arrested this morning in a Bethel, Connecticut hotel.

The 18-year-old was wanted for the December 10th shooting at the Wendy’s on East Arlington Boulevard.

Police say Morris got into a fight with another employee at the drive-through. The other employee was not injured, but a woman sitting in the drive-through later realized she was hit by a stray bullet in the leg.

Morris was wanted on warrants for assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

Greenville police say the man took off to Connecticut and was being hidden by family members.

