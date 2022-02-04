Toy gun prompts lockdown at Pasquotank Elementary

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -The report of a gun on campus at Pasquotank Elementary School, which turned out to be a toy gun, prompted a lockdown Friday.

At approximately 10:10 a.m. a staff member reported that there was a gun on the campus. The school system says out of an abundance of caution, the principal quickly placed the school on lockdown, found the student who reportedly had the gun, seized it and contacted district administration and law enforcement. Law enforcement confirmed that the gun was a toy; however, it had the appearance of a firearm. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 11:15 a.m.

The school district says, “District Policy 4333 states that students are prohibited from possessing, handling, using, or transmitting, whether concealed or open, any weapon or any instrument that reasonably looks like a weapon or could be used as a weapon. This prohibition includes toy guns, inoperable guns, and other items that could be mistaken for a gun.”

School leaders said, “We are grateful for the quick response from the staff, principal, district administration and law enforcement in addressing this situation expeditiously and professionally. We appreciate the patience and understanding of staff, students and parents as well as the community.”

The school system did not say if any students were disciplined as a result of the incident.

