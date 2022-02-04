Advertisement

Toy gun prompts lockdown at Pasquotank Elementary

(WEAU)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -The report of a gun on campus at Pasquotank Elementary School, which turned out to be a toy gun, prompted a lockdown Friday.

At approximately 10:10 a.m. a staff member reported that there was a gun on the campus. The school system says out of an abundance of caution, the principal quickly placed the school on lockdown, found the student who reportedly had the gun, seized it and contacted district administration and law enforcement. Law enforcement confirmed that the gun was a toy; however, it had the appearance of a firearm. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 11:15 a.m.

The school district says, “District Policy 4333 states that students are prohibited from possessing, handling, using, or transmitting, whether concealed or open, any weapon or any instrument that reasonably looks like a weapon or could be used as a weapon. This prohibition includes toy guns, inoperable guns, and other items that could be mistaken for a gun.”

School leaders said, “We are grateful for the quick response from the staff, principal, district administration and law enforcement in addressing this situation expeditiously and professionally. We appreciate the patience and understanding of staff, students and parents as well as the community.”

The school system did not say if any students were disciplined as a result of the incident.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Correctional Officer Helen Smith suffered a medical emergency after she responded to “an...
Officer dies after medical emergency at Pasquotank Correctional Institution
Reel Lucky and Bite Me sit grounded on the beach near Oregon Inlet
UPDATE: Two vessels join yacht in being grounded on Outer Banks
Greenville Conley graduate Johnson suspended indefinitely by ECU football team
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Islamic State leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout
Ariel Bond
Woman missing from Onslow County

Latest News

Dr. Silvernail and Dr. Cook explain the fight against COVID continues.
Where do we stand with COVID-19? Pitt Co experts answer
This redistricting map was passed by state lawmakers on November 1st.
New NC voting maps struck down
Where do we stand with COVID-19? Pitt Co experts answer
Where do we stand with COVID-19? Pitt Co experts answer
Officer dies after medical emergency at Pasquotank Correctional Institution
Officer dies after medical emergency at Pasquotank Correctional Institution