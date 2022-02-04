Advertisement

Therapy cow helps seniors with Alzheimer’s, dementia create new memories

Dolly the cow is making her rounds at senior living facilities and daycare centers. (Source: KNXV/DOLLYSTAR FOUNDATION WEBSITE/CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet and Cameron Polom
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KNXV) - You’ve heard of therapy dogs, but what about a therapy cow?

Dolly the cow is making her rounds at Oakwood Creative Care, an adult daycare center in Mesa, Ariz.

Oakwood Creative Care specializes in helping seniors with cognitive challenges, like diagnoses of Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s disease. Activities like meeting Dolly the therapy cow are helping seniors create new memories.

Dolly’s owner Karin Boyle began her mission after her own father was placed in a memory care facility. When her dad responded positively to visits from Dolly, Boyle had the idea to let her cow help other seniors.

Boyle said Dolly is now requested “all over the place” and visits a senior facility almost every weekend.

Dolly’s delightful demeanor and love for marshmallows keeps the seniors smiling and laughing, warming hearts everywhere she goes.

Copyright 2022 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reel Lucky and Bite Me sit grounded on the beach near Oregon Inlet
UPDATE: Two vessels join yacht in being grounded on Outer Banks
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Islamic State leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout
Ariel Bond
Woman missing from Onslow County
Camilla Coleman & Roland Ward
Drug & gun charges after deputies search Pamlico County home
The accident happened near the intersection of Depot and Mill streets Thursday afternoon.
No injuries in Winterville bus crash

Latest News

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
Locked out MLB players reject offer of federal mediation
This photo provided by the New York City Department of Education, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, shows a...
New York City school lunch menu going vegan on Fridays
FILE - The News Corporation headquarters building is seen Aug. 1, 2017, in New York. News Corp,...
News Corp says it was hacked; believed to be linked to China
Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney were censured by the GOP for their perceived disloyalty to...
GOP censures Cheney, Kinzinger as it assails Jan. 6 probe
Southwest Airlines will return to offering an expanded selection of beverages Feb. 16.
Southwest Airlines to resume alcohol sales on flights