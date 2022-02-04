Saving Graces 4 Felines cat of the day: Rocky

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Saving Graces spotlight cat is Rocky.

Rocky has had some health issues and was required to get extensive surgery.

But because he came through like the champ, he was named Rocky Balboa.

Rocky has fully recovered, and he is ready for a fun home.

He will do best with another young cat in the household.

If you want to add this furry fighter to your family, you can apply online at the Saving Graces 4 Feline’s website and potential adopters will be met by appointment at PetSmart.

