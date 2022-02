SNEADS FERRY (WITN) - Jones-Onslow Electic Membership Corporation has reported a transmission power outage all over the Sneads Ferry community.

The company says crews are working to repair the damaged lines, which run through the community all the way back to Highway 17.

Crews are expected to have the lines restored sometime after 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.