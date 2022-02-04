Advertisement

Positive test rate drops to 6-week low in North Carolina

(WGEM)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The percentage of positive COVID-19 cases has dropped in the state, reaching a nearly 6-week low.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said on Friday the positive test rate now stands at 21%. The last time it was that low was on December 27th at 17.8%.

New cases dropped to 12,385 on Friday, continuing a downward trend seen since mid-January.

On Friday, the number of people in the hospital with the virus dropped to 4,490. That number has been declining since it peaked on January 26th at 5,206.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reel Lucky and Bite Me sit grounded on the beach near Oregon Inlet
UPDATE: Two vessels join yacht in being grounded on Outer Banks
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Islamic State leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout
Ariel Bond
Woman missing from Onslow County
Camilla Coleman & Roland Ward
Drug & gun charges after deputies search Pamlico County home
The accident happened near the intersection of Depot and Mill streets Thursday afternoon.
No injuries in Winterville bus crash

Latest News

Pitt County Emergency Eviction & Utility Assistance Program ending
Pitt County announces Emergency Eviction & Utility Assistance Program ending
Pitt County D.S.S is housed within the Pitt County Government building.
Pitt Co. D.S.S. interim director retracts “on its way out” statement about pandemic
The division combines programs and personnel from existing divisions to “support the physical,...
New health division focuses on child, family safety in NC
State COVID-19 positive test rate hits lowest mark in over a month