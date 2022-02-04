Pitt Co. D.S.S. interim director retracts “on its way out” statement about pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The interim director for Pitt County’s social services program is retracting a statement made about the pandemic.

In announcing the end of the county’s Emergency Eviction & Utility Assistance Program, Pitt County D.S.S. Interim Director Dr. Augustine Frazer said, “Fortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be on its way out, so the need for emergency programs like this is declining.”

Friday morning the county issued a statement regreting the “broad interpretation of the pandemic statement.” The county said its context was intended as a reflection on the current decline of COVID-19 cases in Pitt County and that Dr. Frazer retracts his statement.

