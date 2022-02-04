Officer dies after medical emergency at Pasquotank Correctional Institution

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Staff at an Eastern Carolina prison are mourning the death of a correctional officer who died on Thursday.

The state Department of Public Safety says Correctional Officer Helen Smith suffered a medical emergency after she responded to “an offender incident” at 11 a.m.

A state prison spokesman said Smith suffered medical issues after being called to assist because an inmate refused an order and was acting out. The medical emergency happened after that issue was resolved.

The 52-year-old woman was taken to a hospital where she died several hours later, according to DPS.

DPS said they are not sure if Smith’s passing would be considered a line of duty death.

She had worked at the prison since April 2019.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Smith’s family during this difficult time. She had a great reputation and was dedicated to her job; this is a huge loss for our DPS family.”

Four years ago, four prison employees were murdered in an October 2017 failed escape attempt at the Elizabeth City prison.

