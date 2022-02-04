New NC voting maps struck down

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Supreme Court has struck down new voting maps in the state.

The court made the decision in a 4-to-3 vote.

Voting rights groups challenged that the Republican favored maps, which passed in November, saying they violated residents’ rights under the state constitution.

NC republicans reacted with the following statement: Raleigh, N.C. – In a 4-3 party-line vote reversing a unanimous bipartisan trial court, the Democrat-controlled North Carolina Supreme Court tonight ordered North Carolina Congressional and legislative districts redrawn. The order’s tie-breaking vote was Justice Anita Earls, who refused to recuse herself even though the case was funded by her campaign megadonor and argued by her former law partner. Sen. Ralph Hise (R-Mitchell), who co-chairs the Senate Redistricting Committee, said, “Democratic judges, lawyers, and activists have worked in concert to transform the Supreme Court into a policymaking body to impose their political ideas. On this and other cases soon to come before them, the justices ‘interpret the Constitution to mean what it would have said if they, instead of the Founding Fathers, had written it,’ in the words of former justice Sam Ervin, Jr.” Hise continued, “This perverse precedent, once set, will be nearly impossible to unwind, as monied interests line up to buy their own justices to set law favorable to them. I’m certain Democrats will come to regret it.”

Governor Cooper reacted by saying, “A healthy democracy requires free elections and the NC Supreme Court is right to order a redraw of unconstitutionally gerrymandered districts. More work remains and any legislative redraw must reflect the full intent of this decision.”

State primaries are scheduled for May 17th.

