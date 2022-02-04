Advertisement

New NC voting maps struck down

This redistricting map was passed by state lawmakers on November 1st.
This redistricting map was passed by state lawmakers on November 1st.(NC General Assembly)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Supreme Court has struck down new voting maps in the state.

The court made the decision in a 4-to-3 vote.

Voting rights groups challenged that the Republican favored maps, which passed in November, saying they violated residents’ rights under the state constitution.

NC republicans reacted with the following statement: Raleigh, N.C. – In a 4-3 party-line vote reversing a unanimous bipartisan trial court, the Democrat-controlled North Carolina Supreme Court tonight ordered North Carolina Congressional and legislative districts redrawn. The order’s tie-breaking vote was Justice Anita Earls, who refused to recuse herself even though the case was funded by her campaign megadonor and argued by her former law partner. Sen. Ralph Hise (R-Mitchell), who co-chairs the Senate Redistricting Committee, said, “Democratic judges, lawyers, and activists have worked in concert to transform the Supreme Court into a policymaking body to impose their political ideas. On this and other cases soon to come before them, the justices ‘interpret the Constitution to mean what it would have said if they, instead of the Founding Fathers, had written it,’ in the words of former justice Sam Ervin, Jr.” Hise continued, “This perverse precedent, once set, will be nearly impossible to unwind, as monied interests line up to buy their own justices to set law favorable to them. I’m certain Democrats will come to regret it.”

Governor Cooper reacted by saying, “A healthy democracy requires free elections and the NC Supreme Court is right to order a redraw of unconstitutionally gerrymandered districts. More work remains and any legislative redraw must reflect the full intent of this decision.”

State primaries are scheduled for May 17th.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Correctional Officer Helen Smith suffered a medical emergency after she responded to “an...
Officer dies after medical emergency at Pasquotank Correctional Institution
Reel Lucky and Bite Me sit grounded on the beach near Oregon Inlet
UPDATE: Two vessels join yacht in being grounded on Outer Banks
Greenville Conley graduate Johnson suspended indefinitely by ECU football team
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Islamic State leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout
Ariel Bond
Woman missing from Onslow County

Latest News

Dr. Silvernail and Dr. Cook explain the fight against COVID continues.
Where do we stand with COVID-19? Pitt Co experts answer
Toy gun prompts lockdown at Pasquotank Elementary
Where do we stand with COVID-19? Pitt Co experts answer
Where do we stand with COVID-19? Pitt Co experts answer
Officer dies after medical emergency at Pasquotank Correctional Institution
Officer dies after medical emergency at Pasquotank Correctional Institution