New health division focuses on child, family safety in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Families in our state may soon encounter a streamlined experience with many health resources they are familiar with.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced the launch of its Division of Child and Family Well-Being Thursday.

The division combines programs and personnel from existing divisions to “support the physical, behavioral and social needs of children under one roof,” according to NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley.

“Investing in families and children’s healthy development builds more resilient families, better educational outcomes and in the long term, a stronger society.”

The new division will host resources for child, family and senior nutrition; other health-related children’s programs; school and community mental health services; and programs to help children with developmental delays and established conditions.

It will be led by Dr. Charlene Wong, Assistant Secretary for Children and Families, and Yvonne Copeland, Director of the Division of Child and Family Well-Being.

Chief Deputy Secretary for Opportunity and Well-Being Susan Gale Perry says the goals of the division are simple:

“Our Child and Family Well-Being team will wake up every morning with one priority: making it easier for families and caregivers to access the tools they need to give every child the opportunity to thrive.”

