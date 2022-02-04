MLB umpire with ties to Greenville announces retirement

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Joe West has made it official, retiring from Major League Baseball after umpiring a record 5,460 regular-season games.

The 69-year-old West worked his first big league game in 1976. His finale was on Oct. 6 when he worked home plate at Dodger Stadium for the NL wild-card game between Los Angeles and the St. Louis Cardinals.

West began his big league career at age 23, doing a handful of games in the last month of the 1976 season. His first plate job included Hall of Fame knuckleballer Phil Niekro throwing to young Braves catcher Dale Murphy.

The colorful West is perhaps the most famous umpire in major league history, known for his memorable run-ins with several players and managers over the years, to go along with at least one executive. He has 193 career ejections — and West himself has run afoul of Major League Baseball on occasion during his long career.

During a 1990 brawl, West body-slammed pitcher Dennis Cook to the ground. After he was thrown out by West during a 2018 game, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said: “I don’t have much to say about him. Everybody knows he’s terrible.”

The Asheville native grew up in Greenville and graduated from J.H. Rose High School. He played football briefly at ECU before attending Elon in the early 1970s. He was inducted into the Elon Sports Hall of Fame in 1986 and the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

He also fashions himself as a country music singer and songwriter, leading to the nicknames “Cowboy Joe” and “Country Joe.”

