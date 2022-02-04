Man charged with murder by Wilson police

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man has been charged by Wilson police with murder after a Thursday shooting.

The Wilson Police Department says 24-year-old David Bryant Jr. has been charged with one open count of murder and given no bond.

Officers say at 3 p.m. Thursday, they responded to a person shot on Goldsboro Street in Wilson. When they got there, they found 36-year-old Maurice Ruffin, of Wilson, in the parking lot of The Creamery with several gunshot wounds.

Police say Ruffin was brought to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville but later died from his injuries.

We’re told a description of the suspect was sent out after officers responded, and they found and arrested Bryant in the area.

Wilson police say the case is still under investigation.

