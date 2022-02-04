Advertisement

Locals react as warm weather returns to Eastern Carolina

By Justin Lundy
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After back-to-back snowstorms in January, many folks in our region saw warm temperatures Thursday.

Though it is a workday, many Eastern Carolina residents took advantage of the comfortable conditions.

WITN caught up with Charley Walston and her sister-in-law Akira Fordes, taking advantage of the warm temperature at the Greenville dog park off Ash Street.

After weeks of cold weather, nasty leftover snow will likely melt thanks to the current warm weather pattern.

Fordes says the region has seen a rollercoaster of temperatures changes throughout the winter and it can be draining sometimes.

“Very exhausting, like it sucks. It snows and then it rains and then melts and then it snows and then its 70 degrees...,” Fordes said.

Fordes is annoyed by the weather, especially after the famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil saw its shadow, signaling 6 more weeks of winter.

Like many North Carolinians and pets alike, Walston hopes Phil is wrong.

“I’m ready for the sun to come out. I’m ready for crop top season. Have your legs out sometimes, I’m ready for all that,” Walston said.

Spring starts on March 20th.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Dixon & Tammy Lee
Man & woman charged with trafficking meth after traffic stop
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Islamic State leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout
Colossal Cash ticket
Duplin County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Storms to roll through on Friday
Fishing vessels grounded
Foggy conditions ground fishing vessels near Oregon Inlet

Latest News

Locals react as warm weather returns to Eastern Carolina
Locals react as warm weather returns to Eastern Carolina
Florist recommends ordering Valentine’s Day flowers early
Florist recommends ordering Valentine’s Day flowers early
Homecoming for basketball star
Homecoming for basketball star
Pitt County Emergency Eviction & Utility Assistance Program ending
Pitt County announces Emergency Eviction & Utility Assistance Program ending