Locals react as warm weather returns to Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After back-to-back snowstorms in January, many folks in our region saw warm temperatures Thursday.

Though it is a workday, many Eastern Carolina residents took advantage of the comfortable conditions.

WITN caught up with Charley Walston and her sister-in-law Akira Fordes, taking advantage of the warm temperature at the Greenville dog park off Ash Street.

After weeks of cold weather, nasty leftover snow will likely melt thanks to the current warm weather pattern.

Fordes says the region has seen a rollercoaster of temperatures changes throughout the winter and it can be draining sometimes.

“Very exhausting, like it sucks. It snows and then it rains and then melts and then it snows and then its 70 degrees...,” Fordes said.

Fordes is annoyed by the weather, especially after the famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil saw its shadow, signaling 6 more weeks of winter.

Like many North Carolinians and pets alike, Walston hopes Phil is wrong.

“I’m ready for the sun to come out. I’m ready for crop top season. Have your legs out sometimes, I’m ready for all that,” Walston said.

Spring starts on March 20th.

