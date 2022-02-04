Advertisement

La Grange man gets 45 years in federal pen for violent carjacking of 83-year-old man

Anthony Dawson
Anthony Dawson(Lenoir Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A La Grange man will spend the next 45 years in federal prison for the violent robbery and carjacking of an 83-year-old man.

Anthony Dawson was sentenced today by a federal judge in Raleigh.

Back in October, Dawson pled guilty to aiding and abetting a carjacking with the intent to cause death or serious bodily harm, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Lenoir County deputies say the victim’s home was broken into on October 27, 2019, he was violently assaulted and robbed, and had his car stolen.

Federal prosecutors say the man was left with permanent and disabling injuries.

A co-defendant in the case, Tiera Gardner, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for her part in the carjacking.

