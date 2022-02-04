Advertisement

Jacksonville man gets 12 years for two Eastern Carolina bank robberies

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville man will spend the next dozen years in federal prison for two Eastern Carolina bank robberies.

Michael Moore, who was sentenced today in New Bern, was also ordered to pay $58,333 in restitution.

The 29-year-old Moore pled guilty in August to holding up the First Citizens Bank in Wilson that happened on May 8, 2019. In that hold-up, he made off with $29,607 after threatening to kill everyone in the bank.

Twenty days later, the feds say Moore robbed the CresCom Bank in Chocowinity of $28,726. They said Moore, dressed in a hazmat suit, handed the bank teller a note that he had a bomb and they had one minute to let him in the bank’s vault.

No one was injured in either bank robbery.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Correctional Officer Helen Smith suffered a medical emergency after she responded to “an...
Officer dies after medical emergency at Pasquotank Correctional Institution
Reel Lucky and Bite Me sit grounded on the beach near Oregon Inlet
UPDATE: Two vessels join yacht in being grounded on Outer Banks
Greenville Conley graduate Johnson suspended indefinitely by ECU football team
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Islamic State leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout
Ariel Bond
Woman missing from Onslow County

Latest News

Officer dies after medical emergency at Pasquotank Correctional Institution
Officer dies after medical emergency at Pasquotank Correctional Institution
Freedom Morris
Wendy’s employee wanted for shooting that wounded customer caught in Connecticut
Anthony Dawson
La Grange man gets 45 years in federal pen for violent carjacking of 83-year-old man
Positive test rate drops to 6-week low in North Carolina