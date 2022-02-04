Jacksonville man gets 12 years for two Eastern Carolina bank robberies

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville man will spend the next dozen years in federal prison for two Eastern Carolina bank robberies.

Michael Moore, who was sentenced today in New Bern, was also ordered to pay $58,333 in restitution.

The 29-year-old Moore pled guilty in August to holding up the First Citizens Bank in Wilson that happened on May 8, 2019. In that hold-up, he made off with $29,607 after threatening to kill everyone in the bank.

Twenty days later, the feds say Moore robbed the CresCom Bank in Chocowinity of $28,726. They said Moore, dressed in a hazmat suit, handed the bank teller a note that he had a bomb and they had one minute to let him in the bank’s vault.

No one was injured in either bank robbery.

