Greenville Conley graduate Johnson suspended indefinitely by ECU football team

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley graduate and East Carolina star wide receiver C.J. Johnson has been suspended indefinitely from the football team the school announced in a press release.

”C.J. is not living up to the standards we have set for our football program,” ECU head coach Mike Houston said. The fourth-year ECU head coach did not address specifics of the suspension, but added that Johnson “fully understands the steps needed to be taken to be a member of this program moving forward.”

C.J. had 520 yards receiving and a touchdown in 12 games this past season for ECU.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.