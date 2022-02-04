Advertisement

Florist recommends ordering Valentine’s Day flowers early

Roses and other flowers
Roses and other flowers(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, an Eastern Carolina florist recommends ordering flowers early.

Winterville Florist Monica Harrison says supplies of roses and other flowers have remained steady, but vases and other accessories are in short supply, with some of them back-ordered for months.

Harrison says the price of a dozen red roses is similar to last year, usually ranging from between $90 and $130. She says fresh flowers are grown in Central America and have to be shipped out to the East, so she recommends getting orders in by the middle of next week.

“Don’t wait until the last minute. Come on in and place your order early,” Harrison says. “Especially for colors or specialty items, you need to go ahead and order those now because once it’s out, it’s out.”

Harrison says red roses remain the most popular Valentine’s Day flower along with Stargazer lilies and yellow and pink roses.

