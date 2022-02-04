Advertisement

Evacuation order reduced to 660 ft. from Winston-Salem fertilizer plant

The fire started Monday night.
The fire started Monday night.(WRAL/NBC)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Winston-Salem announced Thursday evening that the one-mile evacuation order that was in place has been reduced to 660 ft. from the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant, effective at 8 p.m.

The city’s order will allow many people who evacuated their homes due to the fertilizer plant fire and the potential for an ammonium nitrate explosion to return home.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Fire Chief Trey Mayo would not speculate on whether or not they could lift the evacuation order they had in place, but did say that due to cooling operations overnight, the threat of explosion was “greatly diminished.”

