Eastern Carolina experts react to Islamic State leader’s death

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Biden announced Thursday morning that Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi killed himself during a U.S. raid.

However, some intelligence experts do not believe the news is entirely as impactful as many people are making it out to be.

“Killing terrorist leaders is not going to be a successful strategy in the long run,” Dr. Armin Krishnan, East Carolina University Security Studies Program director said.

Krishnan says terrorist groups have spread throughout Syria, Iraq, and North Africa, making them hard to stop as opposed to more centrally located organizations.

“In a sense, we might even make it worse by fighting. That was a major mistake we made when we occupied Iraq. This allowed so many radicals to flood into the country and because they had an opportunity to kill Americans.”

Eastern Carolina veterans expressed concerns about the war on terror.

Wayne Gillis, a Marine Corps Vietnam veteran said, “I don’t think we’ll ever stop it, but I believe we need to fight and keep it from spreading. I don’t think you’ll ever kill the ideology. I don’t think you ever kill all the leaders either.”

Krishnan explained that he feels the best method for attacking the terrorist groups is to “really address the ideology and prevent the radicalization.”

He suggested providing development assistance and supplying the young populations with career opportunities outside of joining fundamentalist groups.

