CDC to start tracking COVID-19 through wastewater

By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is using wastewater to track the spread of COVID-19 because it’s a quicker way to get a glimpse of the disease’s spread.

It’s going to start publishing data about it on its coronavirus dashboard.

The National Wastewater Surveillance System tests for disease in 19 states.

More than 500 of its sites will start submitting data to the CDC this week.

Studies indicate most people infected with COVID-19 shed its viral DNA through feces.

