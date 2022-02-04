Advertisement

Arbery killer’s father retracts plea before hate crime trial

Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son...
Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery and his father have reached a plea deal that could avoid their trial on federal hate crime charges. Arbery's parents denounced the deal as a betrayal, and called on the judge to reject it. Court documents filed late Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, by prosecutors for the U.S. Justice Department say plea agreements were reached with Travis and Greg McMichael.(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - The father of the man who killed Ahmaud Arbery with a shotgun has taken back his guilty plea ahead of their federal hate crime trial.

Greg McMichael’s lawyer announced in a legal filing late Thursday that McMichael changed his plans after the judge rejected a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. Travis McMichael is expected to announce his decision about a guilty plea in court Friday morning.

Arbery’s family opposed the Justice Department’s offer to have them serve their sentences in federal custody rather than Georgia prisons. The white father and son chased the Black man down in February 2020. Jury selection starts Monday.

