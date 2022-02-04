Arbery killer’s father retracts plea before hate crime trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - The father of the man who killed Ahmaud Arbery with a shotgun has taken back his guilty plea ahead of their federal hate crime trial.

Greg McMichael’s lawyer announced in a legal filing late Thursday that McMichael changed his plans after the judge rejected a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. Travis McMichael is expected to announce his decision about a guilty plea in court Friday morning.

Arbery’s family opposed the Justice Department’s offer to have them serve their sentences in federal custody rather than Georgia prisons. The white father and son chased the Black man down in February 2020. Jury selection starts Monday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.