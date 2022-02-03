Advertisement

Woman missing from Onslow County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

Ariel Bond was last seen in the area of Pine Court and Freshwater Drive in Hubert.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the 28-year-old woman was last seen wearing a black shirt with a pastel design on the back, and black sweatpants.

Bond is 4′11″ tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen Ariel Bond, call deputies at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

