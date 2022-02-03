Winterfest happening this weekend, raises money for Special Olympics

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s new Wildwood Park will be transformed into a winter wonderland this weekend.

For the first time ever, the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is hosting Winterfest’ starting Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 6. This is the first major event to be held at Wildwood Park since its opening back in mid-October.

The park will be decked out with an ice skating rink, fire pits, hot cocoa stations, a beer and wine garden and more!

A 5K trail run and polar plunge will happen on Saturday and the event will be adaptive for those with disabilities. Organizer Megan Howard says part of the proceeds from the event will go towards the Special Olympics team.

“They competed about a year or two ago and won the spot to represent Greenville, North Carolina in the U.S. Special Olympics Games down in Orlando, Florida this summer, so they are raising money to send the team down,” said Recreation and Parks Special Events Supervisor Megan Howard.

Ironically enough, Winterfest was cancelled last month due to the snow storm.

The event runs Friday from at 5 p.m.- 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. You can register for the event here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.