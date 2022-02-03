Advertisement

UPDATE: Two vessels join yacht in being grounded on Outer Banks

Reel Lucky and Bite Me sit grounded on the beach near Oregon Inlet
Reel Lucky and Bite Me sit grounded on the beach near Oregon Inlet
By WITN Web Team
Feb. 3, 2022
MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The National Park Service provided updates on the three vessels grounded on beaches at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Authorities said the 55-foot yacht Vivens Aqua came ashore on the morning of Jan. 25th near the south end of Ocracoke Island. All fuel oil has been removed from the yacht and no injuries have been reported, but it is still on the beach. The NPS says no attempts to remove the vessel have been made in the last couple of days.

Vivens Aqua
Vivens Aqua

A 35-foot vessel named Reel Lucky and a 32-foot vessel named Bite Me were grounded near the north side of Oregon Inlet Wednesday night. WITN reported five people made it safely to shore in the foggy conditions.

The NPS says the boats bumped into each other a few times during their grounding.

We’re told both boats remain grounded near each other, about 0.8 miles south of Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s off-road vehicle ramp 4.

The NPS says efforts to salvage them may occur as early as Thursday afternoon, pending the receipt and approval of salvage plans and the issuance of NPS special use permits.

The owner of the Vivens Aqua has been in contact with Cape Hatteras National Seashore, according to the NPS, and once a salvage plan is presented, the service will determine if a special use permit can be made for removal attempts using a different method.

