Syracuse tops NC State men’s hoops

Former Farmville Central star Smith had game high 25 points
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Jesse Edwards and Cole Swider scored 19 points apiece and Syracuse scored the last six points of the game to top North Carolina State 89-82.

The Wolfpack pulled within 83-82 on a pair of Dereon Seabron free throws but Syracuse quickly answered with a Swider 3-pointer from the left wing.

N.C. State missed its next five shots, and though the Orange missed its last seven from the floor, Syracuse saved itself going 3 of 4 from the foul line in the last three minutes.

Farmville Central graduate Terquavion Smith hit seven 3-pointers and scored a game high 25 points for the Wolfpack (10-13, 3-9) and Sebron had 17.

