Advertisement

State COVID-19 positive test rate hits lowest mark in over a month

(WGEM)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The COVID-19 positive test rate in North Carolina is at its lowest point in more than a month.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reports 22.2% of total tests on Tuesday (the most recent day the department has data for) were positive for the virus. The positive test rate has not been lower since Dec. 28th, when it was at 21.7%.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has decreased for the seventh day in a row, with 4,556 people hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday.

The DHHS reports 14,996 daily cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which is up from every day since Sunday. Still, the seven-day rolling average of daily virus cases has been trending downward over the past two and a half weeks.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Dixon & Tammy Lee
Man & woman charged with trafficking meth after traffic stop
Colossal Cash ticket
Duplin County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Here comes the 70s; Tracking rain Friday afternoon
FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016...
4 charged in overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams
Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders

Latest News

Pitt County Emergency Eviction & Utility Assistance Program ending
Pitt County announces Emergency Eviction & Utility Assistance Program ending
NC panel rejects vaccine mandate for high school seniors
Carteret County Health Department
Carteret County offering free weekend COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 hospitalizations down for sixth day in a row across state