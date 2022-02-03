State COVID-19 positive test rate hits lowest mark in over a month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The COVID-19 positive test rate in North Carolina is at its lowest point in more than a month.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reports 22.2% of total tests on Tuesday (the most recent day the department has data for) were positive for the virus. The positive test rate has not been lower since Dec. 28th, when it was at 21.7%.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has decreased for the seventh day in a row, with 4,556 people hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday.

The DHHS reports 14,996 daily cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which is up from every day since Sunday. Still, the seven-day rolling average of daily virus cases has been trending downward over the past two and a half weeks.

