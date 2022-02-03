Advertisement

Second rabid raccoon reported in Kinston in just over a week

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in just over a week, health officials have reported a rabid raccoon in one Eastern Carolina city.

The Lenoir County Health Department said the raccoon was acting strangely in the area of Emma Webb Park in Kinston on Wednesday.

Kinston police contained the animal and today tests came back showing it had rabies.

Last week, the health department reported that another rabid raccoon had bitten a person and their dog after getting inside a home between Carey Road and Herritage Street.

