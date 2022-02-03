Advertisement

Prescribed burn taking place near Newport

(Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Folks in one part of Eastern Carolina can expect smoke as the U.S. Forest Service holds a prescribed burn.

Officials with the Croatan National Forest said the nearly 2,000-acre burn will take place near the communities of Whitehouse Forks and Newport on Millis Road.

The burn aims to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor to prevent catastrophic wildfires.

We’re told it will also improve habitat for fire adapted species such as the endangered Red Cockaded Woodpecker and help restore the longleaf pine ecosystem.

Crews will be using a helicopter to start the burn.

Officials are asking people to avoid Millis Road if possible due to firefighters working.

