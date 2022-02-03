Pitt County announces Emergency Eviction & Utility Assistance Program ending

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Department of Social Services has announced that after Friday, Feb. 4th, it is no longer taking applications for its Emergency Eviction & Utility Assistance Program.

The program was launched in late 2020 to help households that have been affected by COVID-19.

“We are pleased to have been able to help COVID-affected households pay their rent and utility bills, and that we have helped landlords and utility providers collect money that they were owed,” Dr. Augustine Frazer, DSS interim director said.

“Fortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be on its way out, so the need for emergency programs like this is declining.”

Frazer added that the department will continue to help people will their utility bills through the federally funded Low Income Energy Assistance Program, Crisis Intervention Program, and recently established Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.

People seeking utility assistance before the Emergency Eviction & Utility Assistance Program closes may call 252-751-9900 or visit here and click “How Do I...”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.