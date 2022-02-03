Advertisement

Pitt County announces Emergency Eviction & Utility Assistance Program ending

Pitt County Emergency Eviction & Utility Assistance Program ending
Pitt County Emergency Eviction & Utility Assistance Program ending(pittcountync.gov)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Department of Social Services has announced that after Friday, Feb. 4th, it is no longer taking applications for its Emergency Eviction & Utility Assistance Program.

The program was launched in late 2020 to help households that have been affected by COVID-19.

“We are pleased to have been able to help COVID-affected households pay their rent and utility bills, and that we have helped landlords and utility providers collect money that they were owed,” Dr. Augustine Frazer, DSS interim director said.

Frazer added that the department will continue to help people will their utility bills through the federally funded Low Income Energy Assistance Program, Crisis Intervention Program, and recently established Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.

People seeking utility assistance before the Emergency Eviction & Utility Assistance Program closes may call 252-751-9900 or visit here and click “How Do I...”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Dixon & Tammy Lee
Man & woman charged with trafficking meth after traffic stop
Colossal Cash ticket
Duplin County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Here comes the 70s; Tracking rain Friday afternoon
FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016...
4 charged in overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams
Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders

Latest News

State COVID-19 positive test rate hits lowest mark in over a month
Harlowe men charged with trafficking heroin
Woman missing from Onslow County
Camilla Coleman & Roland Ward
Drug & gun charges after deputies search Pamlico County home