Onslow County retired Army veteran wins $100,000 jackpot

Carolina Cash 5
Carolina Cash 5(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville man has won a large jackpot from a $1 scratch-off ticket.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says Steven Sturdavant checked the results early Saturday morning and thought the winning numbers looked familiar, but went right back to sleep.

“I was half asleep when I first found out,” Sturdavant said. “When I woke up later that morning I had to check again to make sure I wasn’t dreaming.”

Sturdavant is a 63-year-old former Army staff sergeant. The Education Lottery says Sturdavant retired from the Army as a disabled combat veteran.

We’re told he bought his ticket from the Food Lion at Branchwood Shopping Center in Jacksonville.

Sturdavant claimed his prize Thursday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh and brought home $71,014 after taxes. He said he wants to use the money for house repairs, to buy a new van, and then help out some of his family members.

